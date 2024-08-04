Lioness season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Lioness season 2 premiere date between now and the end of August? We don’t think it will come as a surprise for us to say that the enthusiasm out there is obvious for it.

The first season proved to be a pretty enormous hit back when it first aired and from that vantage point alone, it made sense for Paramount+ to bring it back! It has been renewed now for some time, and we have reached the point where the cast and crew are deep into production in Texas.

Given where things stand right now behind the scenes, is there a chance that a premiere date reveal actually comes out? We’d love to say that the answer here is yes, but in reality, it feels like the chances of this happening are around 0.01%. It’s just too early still! Paramount+ will certainly give Lioness season 2 a great opportunity to shine, but we personally have a hard time envisioning it back before we at least get around to early 2025. After all, you have Tulsa King arriving on the streaming service next month and then Land Man later in the year. This is without evening mentioning Yellowstone, which will conclude on the Paramount Network later this year. There is a spin-off being planned there, as well.

Hopefully, we at least get another tease or two for Lioness filming this month and if that happens, we will honestly be pretty happy. The question we know most people want to know is whether or not Aaliyah is returning, and all we can say about that is that she’s still alive out there! However, we have a hard time thinking the sentiment between her and Cruz is the same following the events of season 1. (Hopefully, we will at least get some more clarity on this before the second season ends up premiering.)

