Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 8/4?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We certainly would not blame anyone for wanting more of the Western drama at this point, and for good reason. Everything we’ve heard about the final episodes so far suggests that we are in for something epic. There are opportunities ahead to deliver a major shocker when it comes to John Dutton’s fate and from there, build into major questions when it comes to the future of the ranch.

Unfortunately, it is also clear that we are going to be waiting for a pretty long time here to get something more in the way of answers. There is no episode tonight, and nor will there be until we get all the way around to November 10.

Even with there being no new episode tonight, it is still pretty hard to deny that this has been a great week for the franchise, at least in terms of reports about the long-term future. Not only have we seen small teases from filming here and there, but there are also reports about The Madison (tentative title), a spin-off that could feature Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer, among other familiar faces. We still have to wait and see if that happens but for now, it feels like there is a reasonably good chance.

With all of this in mind, just be sure to remember now the fact that even though this is the final season of Yellowstone, the stories for at least a few characters could continue. We understand that the powers-that-be may be cagey on the finer details there for a while, but there are good reasons for it. Why would they want to give something substantial away about how the original show is going to end until they have to?

As November approaches, we certainly do think more teases are coming … even if we are not fully there as of yet.

