Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: Early premiere date chatter

For anyone out there who is not aware for whatever reason, a Yellowstone spin-off is coming, one that is even has a tentative name: The Madison.

Now, the thing that you should know first and foremost is that a lot of stuff is still super-early, and with that, there is a pretty big chance that a lot could change over the next several months. This includes everything from production to cast to even when the show could return, but there is plenty to wonder about with that at this point, as well.

So when, in theory, could we see the series arrive on the air? There are a handful of possible outcomes, but one of the most likely ones at this point is in the spring of next year — so much sooner than one would expect.

Why so soon? Well, a report from TVLine notes that production on the new series could begin as early as later this month, and that means that it could be done before the end of the year. This would then allow for Paramount Network / Paramount+ / wherever else the show ends up airing to try to make it so that there is not a lot of space between the flagship show and then this one. That would also certainly help with promotion…

The most important thing that needs to be figured out

Honestly, we don’t think that this is all that complicated right now — this is a show that has to figure out its own reason to exist! It can’t just regurgitate, for better or for worse, anything that happens on the main series.

There is one other reason why the producers may not share a lot of information over the next few months. There’s a chance it may accidentally give something away about how the original Yellowstone concluded!

