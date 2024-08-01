Yellowstone spin-off The Madison may star Kurt Russell

We’ve known for a good time that a Yellowstone spin-off could be in the works at Paramount Network — and today, we could have a name!

According to a new report from TVLine, the series has a tentative title of The Madison, meaning that the previous title of 2024 is unsurprisingly gone at this point. Meanwhile, there are multiple familiar faces being eyed to potentially star in the project, including the iconic Kurt Russell to go along with Michelle Pfeiffer and also Suits alum Patrick J. Adams.

The aforementioned website also claims that The Madison is “rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.” Does this make it a mystery, or some sort of fish-out-of-water story? Also, will any familiar faces from the original show appear?

If you have been following this saga over the course of the past several months, then you know already that there have been plenty of rumors all about what you could be seeing here, including some that suggest that you will be seeing Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser turn up. Over a year ago there was conversation about Matthew McConaughey being involved in a spin-off, but not too much has been said since then. Remember that there may be some other spin-offs still ahead, including one around the 6666 Ranch. Also, there is still potentially more prequels coming after 1923, which is filming its second and final season.

For now, the plan is for The Madison to shoot in New York and Montana alongside Texas, which is becoming more and more of a hub for Taylor Sheridan productions these days.

