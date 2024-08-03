The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Are we on the cusp of getting some more news on The Gilded Age season 3 over at HBO? Rest assured, we 100% want it. As to whether or not we’re going to get it within the month of August, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. For starters, filming is underway on the next chapter of the period drama! It started not too long ago, so you can be assured that it is going to last for a significant chunk of the rest of the year. Regrettably, this also means that we will be waiting for some time in order to see it actually back.

If it wasn’t abundantly obviously already, let’s just say that the odds are minimal that you will get an official announcement this month, let alone the rest of the year. If there is any sort of information that could come out before August ends, we tend to think that it will be tied a little bit more towards either casting or some other intel regarding the story.

In general, one of the things we are most excited to know about in the next month-plus is whether or not the show’s recent Emmy nominations are going to help it build more of an audience. The Gilded Age has always been popular with a certain crowd, but can it become a little bit closer to what Julian Fellowes’ last big-time hit was in Downton Abbey back in the day? It does remain to be seen, and there is also no question that the medium is a lot more fragmented than it was once upon a time.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight on what’s ahead on The Gilded Age season 3, including one major focus

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO?

When do you think it is actually going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







