The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: An august 2024 update

Are we close to getting some more news on The Diplomat season 2? On the surface, it absolutely feels that way! Filming has been done for a good while now and by virtue of that alone, it is easy to make the argument that Netflix is on the precipice of announcing something.

As for whether or not they actually will, let’s just say that remains to be seen … but there are some reasons for optimism.

Based on what the streaming service did a few days ago in announcing a Squid Game season 2 date for December, it is clear that they have no problem announcing things months in advance. Meanwhile, don’t think that this necessarily means that Netflix won’t be announcing things still for October or November. Because of the size and scale of the Korean drama, they probably wanted to get news out there about its future a little bit earlier than some of their other shows. They clearly thought that a certain amount of benefit would come from that.

Our sentiment right now is that The Diplomat season 2 will be coming still this fall, and that the odds are overwhelmingly positive that something more will be said about it either this month or in September. The Keri Russell show does fill a particular void on television and when you look at the releases for the rest of the year, there are not a lot of other programs out there quite like it. This is without even noting the simple notion that season 2 of The Night Agent may not be coming until 2025. It felt like for a while it would be coming this year, but those plans may have since shifted.

While there may not be a ton of Diplomat-centric information out there as of yet, let’s just say that we’re prepared for a story that is intricate, complicated, and of course full of twists. How could we want anything different?

Related – Be sure to get some other insight on The Diplomat right now, including what else lies ahead

Do you think we’re going to be getting some more news on The Diplomat season 2 before long?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates re ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







