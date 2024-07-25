The Diplomat season 2 premiere date, details, what we know

Are you eager to finally see The Diplomat season 2 premiere over on Netflix? At this point, we more than understand. It has been a considerable amount of time since the first season premiered, and this is one of those shows that lives within this era in a truly important way. It is among the most timely programs that you are going to find in terms of subject matter — call it the heir apparent to Homeland if you wish. It also have a fantastic star in Keri Russell at the center of the story.

So what more can we say about the second season now, from the story to a premiere date? Consider this article your one-stop resource as we await an inevitable announcement from the streaming service in the relatively near future.

The state of production – If you have not heard for whatever reason, filming is done! Like so many other shows that are out there, The Diplomat was impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023; however, everything was tied together months ago, and it is now just up to the post-production team and Netflix to get the show ready to air.

When will it premiere? – For months now, the suggestion has been that season 2 will return in 2024 and as far as we are concerned, there is no real reason for that to change now. It feels as though both October and November are in play. The same could be said for December but honestly, it also feels like a good chunk of that month could be saved to promote and launch Squid Game season 2, a.k.a. one of the most anticipated seasons ever.

When will a trailer come out? – Odds are, a solid month or so before the premiere. If The Diplomat returns in November, for example, you will probably see a trailer in October.

What are the odds of a season 3 renewal? – High. As a matter of fact, we would argue that the current state of the world makes a return even more likely. All networks and streaming services benefit from a show where they can really tackle a lot of these super-important subjects.

What is the story going to be moving forward?

Admittedly, the folks at Netflix and the producers are trying to keep a tight lid on some of it. Obviously, the start of season 2 is going to address the serious events at the end of the season 1 finale — how can they not? Multiple lives are currently hanging in the balance, and that has to be tackled before you can really traverse any other territory.

Perhaps the most notable addition from a casting point of view is Allison Janney, who will be playing Vice President Grace Penn. The character was mentioned within the first season but now, there is a chance to really throw the character into the action.

Is there any one thing you are especially excited to see moving into The Diplomat season 2?



