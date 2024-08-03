The White Lotus season 3 premiere date hopes; filming wraps

We knew that there were reasons aplenty to be excited to see The White Lotus season 3 arrive and now, it’s a little closer to happening!

In a new post on Instagram, Walton Goggins (who is one of the stars of the upcoming season) officially confirmed that the latest batch of episodes is done. He also praised executive producer Mike White and some others involved in the show:

Just wrapped. The White Lotus… Mike White. This is a suitcase of emotions I’ll be unpacking for quite sometime. This experience has been so many things. A privilege to feel this deep about anything in life… this one has its own category. Mike… thank you for the invitation. Aimee… there’s not a day, an hour, a minute I’ll ever forget friend. What a pleasure. Wish I could include a photo of everyone that came on this ride but HBO would sue me… you know who you are and I love you all. That 3rd picture is my last day… and that final one… my last Bangkok Negroni.

“We shall not cease from exploration and the end of that exploring will be to arrive where we started and know that place for the first time.” T.S Eliot. No words in relation to an experience have ever been truer for me…WG

The comment about HBO hypothetically suing Goggins makes us wonder if there are going to be some more surprises moving forward — if that happens, we certainly would not be surprised! We are still waiting to see how this season is going to be connected to the other two, especially with Natasha Rothwell from the first season coming back. While Tanya (pictured above) is dead, could her one-time assistant Portia find her way back? Is someone going to take down Greg, who used Jennifer Coolidge’s character and seemingly took her money?

With filming done, we do at least think a winter / spring return for The White Lotus is possible. It all depends on when the episodes are put together.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right away, including some other teases!

What are you most excited to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







