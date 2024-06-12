The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins marvels at experience

At this point, we do think that it is pretty clear that The White Lotus season 3 is going to be in high demand no matter when it premieres. This is a season that could explore a lot of ideas related to religion and spirituality — or, at least that is what creator Mike White had to say after season 2. The setting this time is Thailand, and we imagine that it will be as beautiful and striking a country that we’ve had a chance to see.

To date, the producers and HBO are doing their part in order to keep the finer details about the season under wraps. Yet, the cast is still doing their best to say just how much they loved the experience of filming!

Speaking to TV Insider at the recent Gotham TV Awards, here is some of what Walton Goggins (who is one of the primary stars this time around) had to say about the part:

“It really is the experience of a lifetime, isn’t it? … I’ve been very fortunate over the course of my career to work with a lot of writer-directors that I look up to and have informed who I want to become as an artist.”

Mike White, clearly, is one of those people for Walton, and The White Lotus honestly feels like the perfect vessel for him to show off exactly what he can do. There is a lot of comedy on this show, and we know in general that he is an actor who has a natural charm and wit about him. Meanwhile, there is room for a lot of drama here at the same time.

The bar is obviously set sky-high for the next season but in the end, we just have to hope that this season brings something different — and also gives us a great mystery to discuss as well!

