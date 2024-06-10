The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now into June 2024, how close are we to having more news to share about The White Lotus season 3 over at HBO?

For those who have not heard, filming for the latest batch of episodes has been going on for a good while now, and it does seem as though everyone is fully in the home stretch. This should mean that the cast and crew should be back home at some point later this summer and the post-production stretch should begin. HBO has already indicated that the show will not be back until 2025 and with that in mind, there is no reason for them to rush a premiere date. The odds of them announcing something this month are astronomically low.

Is there still a chance that the powers-that-be could still share something? Well, if that happens, it feels like it could be a handful of photos or perhaps a synopsis. Much of the cast has already been revealed for this Thailand-set story, so there are probably not too many actors on the show we have not heard about already. They could choose to tell us more about the specific roles and that’s about it.

For the time being, the #1 thing that we would love to see announced here is rather simple: Some good news when it comes to how Natasha Rothwell fits into the story. We tend to imagine that she will be reprising her season 1 role of Belinda, who worked at the hotel property in Hawaii. If that is the case, what brings her to Thailand? Is she going to be responsible for continuing along the story of Tanya after her death? This is really the only continuous story that the series has, and we’d love to see it continue.

