The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Walton Goggins on theme

Heading into The White Lotus season 3, it appears as though the story could revolve to some extent around spirituality. That is at least what creator Mike White teased at the end of season 2. It is possible that quite a bit has changed within the past year-plus, so it is important to leave your mind open to that possibility.

No matter what the story is meant to revolve around, though, one thing does feel clear: This show is going to continue to pack an punch and deliver a particular message. It is one of the things that it has become known for over time, so why change that up at this point?

Speaking on the subject of People Magazine, Walton Goggins (who is currently in the midst of production) had the following to say in terms of what to expect:

“Mike [White] himself has said what he’s said about season one and what that represents and what season two represents … Season three, without putting words in his mouth, will represent something very, very, very specific and, for my money, will resonate deeply to a very big audience, and certainly with the fans of what he does.”

It is easy to feel confident that White is going to nail his execution of his desired message … but will there be something more in here at the same time? The primary hope from our end is that there’s going to be an opportunity to see a real, natural continuation on everything that happened to Tanya (pictured above) in season 2. Can someone get justice for her death? It is one of the few continuous threads and while it would be great to have that happen this time around, so far Natasha Rothwell is the only cast member from the first two seasons coming back. Her character of Belinda was handed false promises aplenty by Tanya in season 1, so how much would she be willing to help?

Related – Get a better sense of when The White Lotus season 3 could premiere

What do you most want to check out heading into The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







