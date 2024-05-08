The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: May 2024 hopes

With us now within the month of May 2024, what more can we say about The White Lotus season 3 and a potential premiere date?

Well, if you are not aware already, the HBO hit has been in production for a good while now, with this upcoming batch of episodes being set in Thailand. You’ve got a great cast that includes the likes of Walton Goggins and Parker Posey, with spirituality supposedly serving as one of the key themes for the story.

Unfortunately, the show being deep into the production does not mean that a date is about to be announced. You may be stuck waiting a while for that. All indications at the moment suggest that we’re going to be seeing the show back in early 2025, and we’ll have to wait until later this year to get some confirmation.

Based on when production is wrapping in the months ahead, it does feel reasonably possible that you could be diving back into the world of this fictional hotel in either the winter or the spring. The only reason that doesn’t happen is if Mike White needs more time — or, if this is just a situation where HBO decides they want to schedule things in some weird and unexpected way.

What we will go ahead and note is that in between this show, The Last of Us, and Euphoria, it is going to be coming back first by a decent margin. The video-game adaptation is still in production and has a larger amount of special effects. Meanwhile, who knows when we are actually going to get Euphoria back on the air again?

