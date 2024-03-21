The White Lotus season 3: Star talks casting, Thailand

The third season of The White Lotus is currently in production in Thailand, and we know already that this should be a great story! Creator Mike White is penning a story that is seemingly about Eastern religion and spirituality and beyond that, it has a fantastic cast.

So who are some of the people on board this time around? Think in terms of Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Carrie Coon, a favorite in HBO circles in between The Leftovers and The Gilded Age.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrie had the following to say about her experiences on set so far, though she could not say a lot when it comes to the story:

…I think all of us in Thailand are pinching ourselves at the opportunity. We all know these are really coveted jobs. They’re hard to get. There are fewer of them. The industry has contracted a little bit since the strike, so we’re all aware of how fortunate we are to have a job at all. It’s really peak TV as they say. So the really coveted thing is great writing, and Mike White certainly offers that in spades, as well as really incredible direction. He works beautifully with actors, and so I’m having a marvelous time.

Ultimately, we do think that the third season is going to be a perfect mixture of satire and drama — it will be both similar to the first two seasons and then different. We know that Natasha Rothwell is coming back after being on the show back in season 1. Hopefully, she is playing the role of Belinda, who we saw back in season 1. Is she going to help get some answers here on what happened to Tanya? We don’t want to make any assumptions, but it is a fun thing to consider.

