The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Is January 2025 a lock?

We do not think that it would be some sort of jaw-dropper to say there is enthusiasm around The White Lotus season 3. We are talking about one of HBO’s most successful shows and, of course, one that there will be a lot of publicity around.

If you did not know for whatever reason, production on the latest batch of episodes has already begin! That is certainly exciting, and we also should note that the network should want this batch of episodes on as soon as humanly possible. At this point, it is really just a question of when.

Does it make the most sense for it to be January 2025? At this point, it feels like this is the most likely window for the Thailand-set story, and for a handful of reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that this has proven to be a great starting spot for a lot of HBO shows. Think about it — True Detective, The Last of Us, and Euphoria have occupied that spot in the past, and it feels rather hard to imagine that any of these shows are going to be ready in time to launch in that window this time around. This means that the spot could be open for The White Lotus. Oddly, we also think that there is an interesting counter-programming opportunity here. Just think about it like this! Winter is the time of year where a lot of people would love nothing more than to imagine themselves somewhere else, basking in the sunshine. This show offers a little bit of that escapism and that is a welcome thing.

It feels like production could be done and the episodes edited in plenty of time for this January start. Sure, nothing may be set in stone at present, but this is what we are 100% looking towards.

