The White Lotus season 3 filming officially begins in Thailand

If you are like us, then you are probably pretty excited for The White Lotus season 3 over on HBO. How can you not be? The show has a great cast, and we know that there’s an awesome setting at the center of the story this time around in Thailand.

Now, let’s get to the next big bit of news: Filming has officially kicked off! In a new post on Twitter, Max confirmed that everyone is now on set making what should be a bigger, broader story than every before.

Based on what we’re seeing right now, our sentiment is that the next few months are going to be spent putting this episodes in the can. The theme this time around seems to be spirituality and Eastern religion. This is in contrast to season 1, which was about wealth first and foremost, and then a sex-crazed season 2 that saw a lot of relationships in various forms of chaos.

Now, we reach the point of this article where we have to share some of the bad news: We are going to be waiting for a good while to see these episodes air. HBO has already announced their intention to air season 3 in 2025 — hopefully, it will be early on in the year, but that’s still a long ways to go. This is at least underway before the next seasons of The Last of Us and Euphoria, so that makes is think that it will easily be the first of these three seasons to ultimately air.

The White Lotus has delivered two excellent seasons so far and on the basis of that alone, we do feel pretty hopeful about a season 3.

