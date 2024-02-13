The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Blackpink member Lisa cast

Just in case The White Lotus season 3 did not have enough when it comes to big names in the cast, why not add a Blackpink member?

As first reported by Variety, Lisa from the hit Korean pop group will have some sort of important role on the HBO series, which is beginning production in Thailand this month. Details about her role are remaining under wraps, but she joins a roster of performers that includes Natasha Rothwell from season 1 as well as Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola. There is a list of familiar and new talent here, which does not come as much of a shock.

Now, there are a couple of other interesting things worth noting here. Lisa will be credited under her given name of Lalisa Manobal on the show. Meanwhile, she is the second member of Blackpink to actually make an appearance in some way on an HBO show. Last year, Jennie a.k.a. Jennie Ruby Jane made her acting debut on the controversial The Idol, which was canceled after just one season on the air.

Odds are, we are going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see this batch of episodes on The White Lotus as for now, the plan seems to be premiering it in the new year. Hopefully, that is going to be somewhere around January or February as opposed to some other point down the road. HBO does have other shows that they can save for later, including The Last of Us along with Euphoria.

