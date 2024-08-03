The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran on contestants’ ‘bad edit’ claims

Are there people on The Bachelorette who are upset about their edit so far this season? It certainly feels that way. Some of the remaining men for Jenn Tran have received little to no air time. Then, you have people like Sam M., who was certainly seen in a less-than-favorable light over the past couple of weeks. Devin and Sam N., meanwhile, have each also been involved in some on-screen drama, as well.

Sam M. is probably the most notorious person who it comes to talking about his edit, mostly due to social-media comments made from him and/or members of his own family. Is there certainly more to him than what we’ve seen so far? Sure, and context may matter for certain events that we’ve seen. Yet, there is also a reality in which certain things have been said that the producers did not just pull out of nowhere.

Speaking in a new interview on the Love to See It podcast per People Magazine, Jenn offered up her own perspective on edits in general:

“Listen, nobody can put words in your mouth … As much as a TV edit is [an edit], no one can give you a villain edit in some way, which is what people are claiming. You have to own your words because no one’s putting words in your mouth. You are the person that is saying those things.”

Perhaps the most surprising thing to us is simply that in 2024, there are people out there who would go on The Bachelorette and be surprised that the show edited them in any particular manner. This show is known for producing some reality TV “villains,” regardless of whether or not the people involved actually think they are villainous.

Based on a lot of the off-screen drama so far, it certainly does not feel like Sam M. gets that final rose … but we’ll of course see what happens.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead entering the next The Bachelorette episode

What have you thought about the editing on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette so far?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







