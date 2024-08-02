The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Will Jenn send Matt home?

We know that there are a lot of major questions to wonder about entering The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC Monday night. Yet, don’t a lot of them at this point have to deal with Matt? There is a history there and because of it, sending him home from the competition carries more weight.

So far, we know that Matt is at least going to be coming to her cocktail party dressed in a tux … and that may send a lot of the guys into a tizzy. Will she send him home after that? Let’s just say there is a good chance…

While the latest sneak peek over at TV Insider does not give you a good sense of where things stand one way or another, it does feel as though you are going to be seeing Jenn reflect on the situation with Matt in high spirits the following day with host Jesse Palmer. Just by the way she talks about the night before and then also some of how she describes her guys, though, you could draw the assumption here that she is moving forward without him.

Why would she send him home? Well, there’s a precedent from past seasons of this happening, and she may also feel like if it was meant to work out with the two of them years ago, it would have; also, having Matt be around full-time at this point would create a lot of drama on a season where we’ve seen a lot of it play out in the first place elsewhere. She already has to deal with the ongoing Sam – Devin situation, and there is no evidence that this is going to be slowing down soon.

Matt doesn’t seem like a bad guy by any means; yet, this may just be an instance of him being around at the wrong place and the wrong time.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 5?

Do you think Jenn is sending Matt home almost immediately? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

