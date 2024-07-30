The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Jenn Tran & another surprise

As we get prepared to see The Bachelorette episode 5 arrive on ABC next week, obviously Jenn Tran has a huge decision to make. At the end of last night’s episode Matt, an ex from her past, turned up looking to get her back. We know from the promo that he’s sticking around until at least the cocktail party but after that, who knows?

Personally, we tend to think that this will play out similarly to what we’ve seen on the show in the past — Matt will go to the cocktail party, the guys will freak out, and she’ll decide eventually to get rid of him, thinking it is more trouble than it’s worth. Could the show surprise us? Sure, but there are very few instances of someone showing up late in a season and sticking around. (Nick on Kaitlyn’s season is at least one example.)

For everyone out there wondering if Matt’s arrival is the only surprise that is coming on The Bachelorette episode 5 in New Zealand, it’s not. For more, just take a look at the full synopsis now:

Following an unexpected visit from her past, Jenn is left with a decision that could change the course of her journey forever. From luxurious dates in helicopters and on horseback to a more down-to-earth group date at a sheep farm, Jenn and her men take advantage of all that New Zealand has to offer. Later, one man drops some shocking news that leaves Jenn questioning everything.

As for what this other bit of “shocking news” could be, a big part of it may be tied to the ongoing Devin – Sam M. showdown that has been going on for a while. Or, it is also possible that someone else could depart as Aaron did earlier on! Remember that doing this show remains a two-way street…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

