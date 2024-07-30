The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Will Jenn Tran keep Matt?

Are you ready to see The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC next week? We sure hope so, as there is a ton of drama that is coming — and there is certainly a big cliffhanger, as well.

What is going to happen at this point when it comes to Jenn Tran and her ex Matt? Well, let’s just say that at the very least, he is going to make it to the cocktail party dressed in a fancy suit. She does not send him out right away, and that does raise a LOT of questions as to what the long-term plan here is. Clearly, there are some measure of feelings here but if it did not work out before, why would anyone believe that it is suddenly going to work out now? That’s a pretty tough pill to swallow, all things considered.

Now, let’s just try to make a small prediction, shall we? With the way in which this show works, it would not be some huge jaw-dropper in the event we end up seeing her send Matt home once chaos erupts at the cocktail party. We’ve seen something like this before, where the lead ultimately decides that it is not worth the trouble that went into bringing them on board the show in the first place. If things were to work out with Jenn and Matt, there was a chance for it to in the past.

At the very least, though, we’ll say that we do already like Matt more than around 3-4 guys who are still a part of Jenn’s regular cast. Let’s just say that at the moment, she has a rather mixed bag of people still in the running — and not all are likable.

Related – Be sure to see more thoughts on The Bachelorette episode 4 — what happened, and who is Matt exactly?

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







