The Bachelorette episode 4: Who is Matt? Jenn Tran’s ex

Entering tonight’s The Bachelorette, we knew Jenn Tran would be surprised via someone from her past. So, who was it exactly?

Well, the producers obviously waited for as long as humanly possible to finally drop the big surprise that this is not someone who was a part of Jenn’s season previously. Instead, this is a guy from her past who reached out to the producers in order to be a part of the competition. Per Jesse Palmer, this is someone who flew to New Zealand “on his own dime” in order to have a conversation with her. Couldn’t this have happened beforehand? All of this feels ridiculous, as it often does when the show pulls these sort of twists. Jesse still said that he was going to “let it play out.”

Well, the first thing that we had a chance to learn about this guy is that he and Jenn first dated a few years ago, and that they have seen each other here and there over the years. Social media has indicated that his full name is Matt Rossi and that he has a long history of producing digital content online. He claims that he wanted to do what he could to get her back, and that signals that something did happen between then at some point.

Matt certainly did pull out a lot of stops to be on the other side of the world with her. It turns out that this is not the toxic ex that Jenn has spoken about, so he is not necessarily some terrible guy. He claims that he did try to express how he felt before she left, but that he did not do so as “grandly” as he has being on the show. He says that he’s ready to be engaged — but is he really? Jenn seems to have some questions, but there is something funny about the way she says Matthew towards him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

