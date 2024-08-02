NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about NCIS: Tony & Ziva between now and the end of August? Of course, we know that there is interest aplenty in the project, and absolutely for good reason! Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have not appeared on-screen together as these characters in a rather long time, and this series presents a unique opportunity to update viewers on what their lives are like now.

Of course, it will not exactly be all sunshine and roses for the two, as over the course of the series, they are going to be tasked with some significant challenges as they find themselves on the run and in danger.

What is rather interesting about where things stand at present is actually quite simple: NCIS: Tony & Ziva announced so much of its cast and what lies ahead all at once, which means that for the next few months, things may quiet down as a lot of work is done behind the scenes. We’d consider it a huge surprise if there is a lot of insight that is ahead in terms of what’s to come story-wise through August, mostly because everyone is laser-focused on making the episodes as great as possible. Because the series is shooting in Europe, that also makes it a bit harder to get actual footage from the set.

So what about a premiere date? While we do believe one will be announced this year, it likely will not be this month. Instead, we would keep watch for a reveal at some point after the flagship show premieres on October 14. NCIS is going to be a great asset in promoting the Paramount+ series, and that is without even mentioning the possibility for a small crossover at some point! It’s going to be a challenge when the two shows are shooting on separate continents, but never say never, right? there is also a chance tht something more gets shot over Zoom…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

