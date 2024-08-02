Gen V season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a good chance that we’re going to get a Gen V season 2 premiere date between now and the end of August? If you want one, we 100% understand! The superhero spin-off delivered a lot of fun, chaotic entertainment in the first season, and moving into season 2, the stakes are obviously higher than ever. This story will present a first look at the new-world order that is established by Homelander and Vought at the end of season 3, where superheroes have been deputized and Starlighters are being locked away left and right.

While Godolkin University may exist in its own bubble in some ways, outside forces will eventually collide with it — and this is without even mentioning the circumstances that some of the main characters were in at the end of season 1.

If you have not heard already, Gen V season 2 is currently in production. The start of filming was delayed slightly following the death of Chance Perdomo and in that time, the writers have needed to find a way to change up some stories and write the character of Andre out. There is a very-sad element to the story ahead with that in mind, though the writers have said that they intend to honor his life and work in what lies ahead.

While it would be great to get more specific updates on Gen V season 2 at some point this month, the reality is that this is unlikely to happen. Given that season 4 of The Boys only recently ended, we’re in the midst of what will probably be a cool-off period. The spin-off has been confirmed to premiere in 2025, so there’s a chance that come spring 2025, there will be more of a specific announcement. Until then, we just have to wait and see if there are any other fun morsels dropped along the way.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

