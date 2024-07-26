Gen V season 2: Chace Crawford appearing as The Deep

It was confirmed long before San Diego Comic-Con that Gen V season 2 was going to premiere at some point in 2025. Now, there is a little more in the way of news to go along with it!

During the massive panel today for The Boys, there was a tease shown for what lies ahead, one that signaled that Chace Crawford will be turning up again as The Deep in some shape or form. He made a cameo during Gen V season 1 and when you think about some of the possible characters from the flagship show who could appear, he makes a ton of sense. For starters, he is a former graduate of Godolkin University. Also, he can turn up here without the writers doing all that much to radically change what we saw at the end The Boys season 4 — we do think there is a certain amount of value that comes out of this, as well.

Who else could appear? Because Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother’s Milk are among those captured, it is hard to imagine any of them will turn up. In theory, you could argue that Annie could eventually try to recruit some of the heroes to her cause, but nothing about an Erin Moriarty cameo is confirmed. It may be harder to bring in Ashley Barrett now without giving away her powers, but Black Noir? We’ve noted this before, but the most fun idea here would be to bring the guy in outside of the costume, mostly because he is also a Godolkin graduate … and nobody seems to actually know that he is the man behind the mask.

As for Homelander, obviously there is a case to be made always for him turning up. However, at the same time you have to be careful when it comes to usage of the character since you want appearances to really have pop. This is a big part of what made him showing up at the end of season 1 so important and scary. He helped to coronate Sam and Cate as the Guardians of Godolkin, and they have now been deputized to further pursue his efforts.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Gen V right now, including more premiere-date chatter!

What do you most want to see from Gen V season 2?

Are there any particular cameos you are personally hoping for? Go ahead and share below! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

