Gen V season 2 premiere date after The Boys season 4 finale

After the end of The Boys season 4 finale, you may know that Gen V season 2 is the next show down the pipeline. When is it going to premiere? Well, that’s the next big thing to wonder about, no?

Well, let’s start off here with a reminder that the first season of the spin-off concluded with Emma, Marie, Jordan, and Andre being locked up in some mysterious facility and at the time of this writing, what happens from here will be a mystery. The only thing that is known right now is unfortunately quite tragic, as the series will be killing off Andre due to the tragic passing of Chance Perdomo earlier this year. This terrible news led to the start of production being delayed in the spring so the writers could have the time needed to alter the story.

Now when it comes to when the second season of the series is going to premiere, the major thing that we can say at present is that the plan is at some point in 2025. What makes things so smart with the franchise right now is that you are getting basically eight episodes a year of one of these shows. You had the flagship The Boys this year and next year, Gen V will be back. Meanwhile, the final season of The Boys will be in 2026, and then a potential season 3 for the spin-off could follow that. It would feel about right if Gen V lasts four seasons, mostly to line up with the number of years students are in college.

Of course, this will probably not be the final spin-off that you get within this world, as there is potential to do a number of other shows elsewhere. A lot could just depend on how the flagship concludes, and there is also The Boys: Mexico apparently in development.

Related – How does the end of The Boys change the future of Sam and Cate on Gen V?

When do you want to see Gen V season 2 premiere on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







