Gen V season 2: Will Sam, Cate story change after The Boys?

In the wake of the season 4 finale of The Boys today on Prime Video, it is fair to argue that things will be different on Gen V season 2.

After all, consider what transpired here with Sam and Cate! Like so many other Supes who are affiliated with Vought, the Guardians of Godolkin have now been deputized, meaning that they can basically start running around and taking matters into their own hands. Cate convinced Frenchie using her powers to separate from Kimiko, which led to her shouting out for the first time in the entire show. We know that these two are dangerous, so how much more will they be moving forward?

Well, in a way it could be weird to see the two of them back on campus, but we do think that this will be what happens for them moving forward. Gen V as a show is about the college environment, and it is ultimately rather hard to see some sort of enormous shift away from that at this point. Our sentiment is that they will be back at school but treated like the stars of the entire university; all of this is somewhat ironic since Sam wasn’t even really a student during season 1!

Meanwhile, for Marie, Emma, and Jordan, we imagine that they will just do whatever they can to try and get out of the facility they are trapped in; unfortunately, we know that Andre won’t be making it, as the writers have already confirmed that they will be writing out the character after Chance Perdomo’s tragic death earlier this year.

Sam and Cate will likely be the central antagonists on the spin-off moving forward and yet, we know they are a part of a pretty complicated ecosystem.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

