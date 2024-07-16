Gen V season 2 spoilers: A new behind-the-scenes photo

With the end of The Boys season 4 coming in just a couple of days, why not have a larger talk about the second season of Gen V? Production on this batch of episodes is currently underway, even though it feels like we will not see it until some point in 2025.

In a new post on Twitter, you can see a little preview via the show’s official account. To be specific here, we are talking here about Jaz Sinclair as Marie, who is wearing a Godolkin University sweatshirt. Is this a sign that she makes her way out of the facility at some point?

Remember that at the end of season 1, Marie (alongside Jordan, Andre, and Emma) were locked away following the chaos at the university. This led to Sam and Cate being labeled “The Guardians of Godolkin,” who are now a fundamental part of Vought.

Now, there are some tragic elements to this story. Due to the passing of Chance Perdomo earlier this year, the character of Andre will be killed off. How that happens remains to be seen. Yet, we cannot say that we are particularly shocked that at some point, the other characters could find their way out of that facility, largely due to the fact that it is a far less exciting show if they are all trapped in this place forever. The writers want to create a certain element of suspense here and honestly, they would be foolish not to.

When will we get a far better sense of season 2?

Well, we do at least think there is a chance that a few more details will come after the finale for The Boys, but in general, a lot could be saved until next year. It is best to prepare for that now.

