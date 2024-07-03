Gen V season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that more news on a Gen V season 2 premiere date is coming out between now and the end of July?

There are absolutely a handful of different things that are well-worth talking through here, but the first thing worth noting here is quite simple: The Boys will be used to promote it throughout the weeks ahead. Did you expect anything less? This is a function of the fact that the flagship show is still on the air and as long as that is the case, one series will be used to better set the stage for the other.

Now that we’ve said that, it remains relatively unclear what else about Gen V could be revealed this month. Filming is currently underway, so is there a chance that more about the cast could be unveiled? Certainly, and there’s also a chance at some more behind-the-scenes updates, as well. The only thing that it feels like will probably not be disclosed is a premiere date, largely because this is a show likely not coming until the summer or early fall of net year. Remember how long it takes to put out a product like this! You have to shoot it for starters, but then also go through the super-arduous process of throwing in all of the special effects.

The only thing that we can unfortunately say entering the new season for now is that the show will have to tackle the tragic passing of Chance Perdomo earlier this year. The producers have indicated already that the plan is for them to find a way to honor the actor and his character of Andre, one of the few super-powered people in this world with a good heart.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

