Gen V season 2: The state of Cate’s hand

This week’s new episode of The Boys gave us a chance to see Sam and Cate from Gen V. Not only that, but they’re making a movie!

Okay, the latter part of it was ridiculous and does not pertain to the larger story at all. Yet, we know that there have been a lot of people wondering about Cate’s hand, which she lost due to Marie’s actions at the end of the spin-off’s season 1 finale. She is wearing gloves on The Boys this week … so what’s going on there? Is she just hiding the truth about what happened?

Well, based on what show executive producer Eric Kripke had to say to TV Insider, it does seem like the events of the Gen V finale are still intact:

I’ll just say it in a very simple way. She is wearing a glove Luke Skywalker-style on one hand, and so there is not a real hand there. It didn’t grow back. She’s just covering up one of them.

That is something that will likely be explored on the spin-off down the road, and taking that on is really not going to be that much of a priority for the main show at all. If that happens, it will honestly be a pretty big surprise. The producers have already said on a number of occasions that the goal is to not necessarily use one show to tie up storylines from the other. This means that Cate’s hand / the state of her powers will be a huge story on the second season of Gen V. On The Boys, consider her and Sam’s presence to be more or less a cameo. There is no real need for anything to be unraveled any further on this for at least the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V, including when it could premiere

What do you think we are going to see for Sam and Cate on Gen V season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







