Gen V season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about a Gen V season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the summer? Is that something to really hope for?

It is crazy to think but at this point, we’ve made it to the halfway point of The Boys season 4. By virtue of that, we wouldn’t blame anyone for having a wandering eye towards whatever else is next in this franchise. The spin-off is currently in production on its second season and to some extent, the events of the flagship show this summer will inform its story. There won’t be some huge Avengers-style crossovers, but cameos are definitely possible.

Alas, one thing that is not possible over the next few weeks is any sort of further insight when it comes to a premiere date; that is something that, at least for now, the folks at Prime video are keeping close to the vest. They may not even know when the show is coming back! Filming was delayed slightly after the tragic death of Chance Perdomo (who played Andre); the role is not going to be recast and instead, the writers are going to write out that character.

The plan for now appears to be to air Gen V at some point next year, with summer / early fall feeling like a definite possibility. Given that you can really only get new seasons of The Boys made every two years, this is a good way to continue to engage fans of the franchise.

One major wrinkle that is coming

Season 5 of the flagship will be the final one. The good news is that there are no plans to do away with Gen V, but what would a potential season 3 look like? If the Seven or even Vought get fully destroyed, it creates this bizarre situation in which the entire playbook gets thrown up in the air. There is something both exciting and nerve-wrecking about that.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

