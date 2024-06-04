Gen V season 2 spoilers: Who is Cipher? Meet new Dean

As you prepare to see Gen V season 2 on Prime Video down the line, know this: Godolkin University is going to try and get back on track. Are they really going to be able to cover up all of the messes from the end of last season? That remains to be seen.

So who is going to be featured as the new Dean? Let’s go ahead and introduce Cipher, shall we?

According to a new report coming in from Variety, Hamish Linklater is going to be a huge part of the second season as this character, described as “the charismatic and charming newly-appointed Dean of Godolkin University. Trained as a scientist, he’s politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level.”

Of course, none of this guarantees that he will be able to handle life on the university at all. Sam and Cate have been appointed the Guardians of Godolkin but at the same time, they are totally unhinged and dangerous. Meanwhile, several characters are locked away in a mysterious facility, and we gotta think that a lot of people on campus saw the bloodbath that culminated with Homelander’s arrival. How do you keep everyone quiet … do you even try to do that?

Given that The Boys proper is premiering in just over a week, that is inevitably going to be the top priority for a good while. Later this year or in early 2025, more of the focus could shift over to the spin-off. Unfortunately, you will probably be stuck waiting until summer or fall of next year in order to see the series actually back on the air.

