Gen V season 2: EP on changes after Chance Perdomo passing

Gen V season 2 is currently in production, and we have to imagine that it is a more emotional shoot than you are seeing elsewhere. The cast and crew are still reeling from the death of Chance Perdomo, who passed away suddenly after a motorcycle accident earlier this year. The writers have indicated that they will not recast his character of Andre, which means that they needed to massively rework the story.

There will be time to talk more about how everything plays out on-screen but for now, it feels right to hear directly from one of the show’s executive producers.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric Kripke did his best to detail more of what went into working to write out the Andre character, and also all the adjustments made behind the scenes:

“It’s been challenging, to say the least. We were a week away from shooting when Chance passed away tragically. So we had to almost rethink everything, and in just a matter of weeks. But what I tell people when they say ‘wow, that’s really crazy or difficult’ [is] that pales in comparison to what his friends and loved ones are going through. It’s the least we could do.”

We do recognize that the world of The Boys and Gen V can be extremely cynical and sarcastic, but at the same time there is a lot of heart to some of the characters. We do believe that the writers are going to honor both Chance and his character, and the entirety of the season could end up being dedicated to him.

It will take some time before we actually see how Andre’s departure from the show is handled on-screen. Given that season 2 only recently started shooting plus the lengthy post-production time required here, it does feel as though we could be waiting until we get around to summer or fall 2025 to dive into this world again. In the interim, there is a new season of The Boys coming on Prime Video next month.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Perdomo’s loved ones during this difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

