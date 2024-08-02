Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Why no renewal news yet?

Given that the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale is right around the corner, isn’t this the perfect time to discuss season 4? Well, if nothing else, it does feel like there is a lot to sort through when it comes to the future of the Jeremy Renner drama.

On the surface, it is pretty easy to assume that the odds of season 4 happening are sky-high. Why in the world wouldn’t they be? Just remember for a moment here that this show has a big audience, a huge star in Jeremy Renner, and an apparent plan behind the scenes to go on for a few more years. So, what in the world is going on here? Well, the answer to this is perhaps a little bit more complicated.

For now, what we tend to think is happening is that the folks at Paramount+ are working behind the scenes to look at the ratings and see when and how to order more of the show; meanwhile, they may also be having more conversations with Renner. He has been outspoken at times about what he went through to prepare for another season as Mike after his near-fatal snowplow accident. It was not easy for him to be able to jump back into this part, though he did find a way in order to make it happen over time. We believe that moving forward, his primary goal is going to be just ensuring that he can continue to have a work – life balance that makes sense for where he is now.

Ultimately, the biggest reason for a lack of a Mayor of Kingstown renewal is simply that there may not be too much of a reason to rush it. After all, we don’t think that there are realistically a ton of people out there concerned that the series is about to be canceled.

