Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The finale…

We hope that you are ready for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 10 on AMC next week — after all, it is set to be the big finale! The series has been building towards some awesome stuff for a while, and it feels like there’s a chance for all-out-war between various groups around the town.

Is there a good chance we’re going to lose a major character or two? At this point, it would be almost silly to not think of this as a possibility. This is just the sort of world where this happens and happens often. This show also loves its action sequences, and this is as good of an opportunity as anyone is going to find in order to swing for the fences. There is really not much of a reason to avoid it at this point!

Below, you can get the full Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Mike’s plan for the warring factions in Kingstown hits turbulence.

Is this going to be the last episode of the series?

While nothing has been announced yet when it comes to a possible season 4 of the series, for the time being it feels doubtful that we’re saying goodbye to Kingstown anytime soon. We know that there originally plans for the series to go on for several more years and with that, we think it all comes down to two things: The performance on Paramount+ and Jeremy Renner’s interest in keeping it going. A lot of the latter will depend on if he continues to make strides in his recovery; meanwhile, the former is tricky, given that Paramount does not release the numbers of their shows to the public. The best thing that any of us can do at this point is assume the series is a hit and assume that there will be more coming at some point.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — we’ll have even more coverage soon leading up to the final episode.

