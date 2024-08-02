The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: August 2024 update

With us now into August 2024, what more can be said about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over at Hulu? The final season is coming, so you don’t have to worry about that — even though we recognize there may be some reasons for uncertainty with just about everything else.

So is there a chance that some good news about the series is going to come out before the end of the month? Well, the answer there is yes … but it may still not be the good news that some of you out there want.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

After all, here is what we would say on the subject for now: There is a chance that you are going to hear more about production this month. After all, there is a considerable amount of evidence floating out there that suggests that the cameras are going to be rolling on the next chapter of the series before too long. If production does kick off this month, that basically means that you’re going to be able to see the show back as early as the spring. That doesn’t mean that there’s going to be a premiere date announced this month, but that is 100% something to be excited about.

So what will the story of the final season look like?

If we had to render a guess here, let’s just say that it will likely be a mixture of grim content and hope. After all, June and Serena both are presumably on their way to Hawaii, but what are they going to run up against there — provided if they make it, at least? Gilead’s influence is starting to spread, and the battles that rage could be more epic and expansive than ever.

Related – Want to learn a little more when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right away, including more casting news

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over at Hulu?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







