American Horror Stories season 4 premiere date: August update

Are we on the cusp of finally getting some news related to an American Horror Stories season 4 premiere date at Hulu? The wait has undoubtedly been long…

We know that we’ve stated this before in the past, but we should start off here by noting that there has been a good bit of confusion regarding what to even call the next batch of episodes. Is it season 4? The second part of season 3? Another Hulu-ween event? does it even matter? What does is that there are seemingly more episodes that have been shot, and we are now just waiting to see what the streaming service is going to be doing with them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Now, here is where we’ll at least express some hope that there will be more news on American Horror Stories this month. This is typically around when there is more revealed on the flagship Horror Story show, but with it not seemingly coming back for season 13 this year, the spin-off can take more of the reigns. We don’t anticipate seeing new episodes until at least September or October, but a premiere-date announcement absolutely feels like a fair thing to expect!

As for what we’d want in the next chapter of the Hulu show, it really comes down to unique individual stories with hopefully some good guest stars. It is nice when you can get a big name or two to stop by, mostly for one simple reason: It gives a little bit more credibility to the entire show! It could also increase viewership, which also certainly never hurts. This series hasn’t really been all that front-of-mind for a lot of viewers, and there are probably even some out there who don’t understand the difference between it and what we are getting over at FX itself.

Related – See more on American Horror Story season 13!

When are you most hoping to see American Horror Stories season 4 over on Hulu?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







