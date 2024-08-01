American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: August update

With us now into the month of August, are we close to getting an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date? Well, we understand why the enthusiasm could be there for the return of the show!

After all, let’s start things off here with a reminder: It was in August of last year that season 12, a.k.a. American Horror Story: Delicate, got a premiere date announcement. Given that most seasons start airing in September or October, this is when it makes the most sense to get some other details out there … right?

Well, unfortunately, here is where we do have to come in sharing some of the bad news. It does not appear as though season 13 is coming this year, making it one of the rare instances where we don’t have a new season set to arrive in the fall on FX. The last time this happened was in the midst of the global health crisis years ago, where filming was near-impossible for a significant stretch of time. The reason for the delay here is twofold.

1. American Horror Story: Delicate did not end until the spring, as it was split into parts due to the industry strikes of last year. This means that we’ve had episodes air more recently than we typically do here.

2. FX has another horror series on the way in Grotesquerie, which started to film months ago. However, there is no premiere date for it as of this writing. Fingers crossed, we get some more news on the subject there soon given that it could be the September or October release.

Rest assured that season 13 of the franchise is still coming, and FX has confirmed in the past it is really just up to whenever executive producer Ryan Murphy wants to get more episodes out there.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13 over at FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

