American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: FX boss chimes in

What is going on in regards to American Horror Story season 13 at FX? It makes sense to want the show back later this year. After all, that has been a traditional landing spot for the franchise over the years, so why do something in order to change it?

Well, things are complicated here by a couple of different factors. For starters, Delicate just wrapped earlier this spring, so there may be slightly less of a reason to rush into another season now. (The second part of its season was delayed due to the strikes, and typically AHS seasons wrap the same year they premiere.) Meanwhile, executive producer Ryan Murphy has another show currently set for the fall in Grotesquerie, which means that he may be less eager to add something more to his plate.

Speaking to The Wrap recently about the already-renewed season 13, FX boss John Landgraf made it clear that there is really one factor that determines the show’s return more than anything else:

Ryan Murphy, really, he’s the one that pretty much decides and announces the dates on all of his shows. He’s his own studio.

The comment was made partially in jest, but it’s true that Ryan does hold tremendous power and there is a lot of trust that has been built over the years between the prolific producer and FX, which has made countless shows with him over the years. Our sentiment is that season 13 will likely come at some point in 2025 and in the interim, we have the aforementioned Grotesquerie as well as more potential stories from American Horror Stories, the spin-off for Hulu that at least filmed more episodes earlier this year. No date has been set for them yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

