American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Summer update

With today serving as the official start of the summer, isn’t it high time for news on American Horror Story season 13? It would certainly feel that way! After all, season 12 (Delicate) has been over for a little while now, and it has been clear for years that the Ryan Murphy anthology series would be back for another chapter.

At this point, it is really just a matter of when news will be announced, and also when FX is going to be eager to put it on the air.

If this was a typical year, we would argue that 100%, there would be news on a new season over the summer. However, things are complicated for a couple of different reasons at present.

First and foremost, remember that American Horror Story: Delicate wrapped up far later than the traditional season, leading perhaps to the suggestion that there is less pressure to bring another batch of episodes on the air. To go along with this, there is another horror-themed series from Murphy in Grotesquerie which is slated to premiere this fall. This could be replacing a season 13 for the time being, as this show does not seem to be an official part of the franchise and is its own thing.

With all of this in mind…

Don’t be shocked if nothing on American Horror Story season 13 is revealed this summer, and we don’t see the series back until 2025. However, there is a small percentage chance that the show is still coming and being kept under wraps, given that it has been done in secrecy in the past. If nothing else, you can at least be confident in knowing that there will be more of spin-off American Horror Stories, as more of it has seemingly been filmed.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13, no matter when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

