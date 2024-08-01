Chicago Fire season 13: Jake Lockett promoted to series regular

It has been a long time coming, but there is great news to report on now when it comes to Jake Lockett on Chicago Fire. He is finally a series regular!

According to a report from TVLine, the actor behind Sam Carver has scored the promotion leading up to season 13, which does probably raise the question further as to why this has not happened before now. Carver has been around Firehouse 51 for a little bit and while we questioned at first if he was going to become some sort of adversary to Kidd and some other characters, he’s become a compelling guy to watch and root for. He’s had dark parts of his past, but he also clearly wants to do well at his job — and he also has a pretty fascinating relationship with Violet.

Getting Carver locked in for the long-term also means that Chicago Fire can continue to tell more stories featuring the character without some sort of concern that he could be leaving at some random time. Of course, a promotion does not guarantee that he will be in every episode, especially in this era where casts are seeing reduced episode counts as a cost-saving measure. The most important thing for now is simply that we do end up having a great mixture of serious and lighthearted stories when Carver is around.

Rest assured, you are going to have a chance to see season 13 premiere in late September. It is just a month and a half away! It is our hope that within the next few weeks, we’ll start to get some more teases as to the story ahead — and if we’re really lucky, there could be a full promo by the end of the month.

