Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Meet Monica Pascal

Do you want to learn more about the latest addition entering Chicago Fire season 13? Then let’s add Monica Pascal to the mix.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, KaDee Strickland of Private Practice / Cruel Summer fame will be appearing on the upcoming season as the aforementioned character, who is described as the estranged wife of Dom Pascal, the new Chief at Firehouse 51 following the departure of Eamonn Walker as Boden. (For those wondering, there is still a chance that Walker makes some sort of appearance on the new season — the door was left open for more of him for a specific reason.)

How much of Strickland are we really going to see? A lot of that feels dependent on what is going to happen when it comes to her character’s relationship with Dom, and hope much that will lead to appearances around the firehouse. We do know in general that there are reasons to be excited to see the firehouse shaken up, but we also know there are people disappointed about a few different things — including the simple fact that you are not going to be seeing Herrmann get the gig. That is something that could still happen later on down the road but for now, it appears as though we’re going to need to exercise a little bit of patience for the time being.

Now, let’s just hope that these new characters do at least add some more character and drama to the proceedings. The more that One Chicago can reinvent itself after so much time on the air, the better we think it will be in the end. All three series are going to be coming back in 2025.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire, including other details on Mulroney’s addition

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13, and do you think having a new Chief is going to help or hurt the show?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







