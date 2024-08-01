House of the Dragon season 2 video: Cast has fun with emoji!

Yes, we know that there is some super-serious stuff ahead with the House of the Dragon season 2 finale coming in a few days. Yet, leading up to it, we do tend to think there is an opportunity for laughs thanks to the latest video released by the show’s fantastic promotional team.

A part of what makes a lot of these behind-the-scenes videos so much fun is just how random they are. For this one in particular, we are talking about emoji of all things. How in the world did we get here?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video in which Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, and Harry Collett all do their best to identify the meaning of various show-related emoji given to them by the HBO team. There are some legitimately funny ones in here, with the best example of that being the bare foot for Larys Strong. Some of them, including the one for Moondancer, is a little more on the nose. You do get a small sense in here of the affection that some of these actors have for not just their characters, but also their dragons. Even if the latter are CGI creations, there is still an inevitable bond that exists thanks to their roles!

Of the people spotlighted in this video, only Rhaena currently does not have a dragon … but could that change in the near future? Well, just remember that she has been out in the Vale and there remains a chance that she ends up bonding with Sheepstealer … though we’ll have to see if that happens.

What do you most want to see moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 finale this weekend?

