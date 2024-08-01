House of the Dragon season 2 video: A look at Harrelhal!

Want to see more of how Harrelhal came together for House of the Dragon season 2? How about another inside look at it!

Now, we do think that it is fair to say first and foremost here that the storyline there for Daemon Targeryan (Matt Smith) has absolutely been a little bit polarizing, and there is no way around that. Obviously, none of that is due to location and rather, it’s tied to how much he has been away from a lot of the other major characters! He has gone through his own journey of torment there, where he has found himself surrounded by delusions of grandeur as to whether or not he could end up being King himself. Based on what we’ve seen so far, this is probably not going to turn out to be the case for him.

Despite our feelings about the Harrelhal arc, we do 100% believe that the show has delivered some fantastic scenery there, and a lot of that is due to being able to film on the ground in Wales. If you head over to the link here now, you can see thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video everything that went into creating this place and giving it the sense of wonder and scale. One of the things that makes it so unique is the frequent changes that come with the feather, and also how the producers can make it feel so cool and damp a lot of the time.

One of the best things about season 2 in general is how it offered us a chance to explore so much more of Westeros — now, let’s hope that there will actually be more of Cragen Stark in Winterfell in season 3!

What do you most want to see for Daemon in Harrenhal moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?

