Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Is Benson appearing?

While new seasons of Law & Order and SVU are currently being shot, the wait for more Law & Order: Organized Crime is a little bit longer. With the series now a Peacock exclusive, it will operate under a slightly different schedule.

With that being said, though, note that work is being done, and if Christopher Meloni has his way, there is absolutely no reason to be concerned about whether or not Mariska Hargitay will be joining him as Olivia Benson.

In a new interview with Today, Meloni said “Oh, girlfriend’s coming on” when asked about a possible Benson appearance — sure, she and Stabler are not actually a couple, but the vast majority of this fandom seems very much invested in making this happen! We know the big issue with any appearance at this point is scheduling, but we are pretty confident that everyone involved is going to find a way to make something happen there, and there is no serious cause for concern.

As for what else was revealed in this interview, Meloni made it clear that he is writing the second episode of the season. Also, there are certainly chances that Elliot is going to curse now that the show is free from the standard broadcast restrictions. We’re sure that it will still look and feel like the same Law & Order: Organized Crime you’ve seen over time, but there could be a few different tweaks similar to what Paramount+ did with Criminal Minds: Evolution after the series made the move over there.

In general, we are personally excited for the move because it should allow this part of the franchise to veer more into what it should be — a serialized crime drama! in its previous network form, there were more limitations than we think there is going to be now.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

