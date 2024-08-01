Dexter: Resurrection: When will filming begin?

For those who have not heard as of yet, Dexter: Resurrection is actually coming to Showtime with Michael C. Hall as the star. If you are surprised, you are not alone! This is never something that we thought would be happening, especially given the way in which New Blood ended.

Of course, this is where we remind you that the show is named Resurrection for a reason. Even if Dexter is alive, there is still the mystery of how it will happen … and also where he will go. After all that transpired in Iron Lake, it’s hard to imagine that he is going to be sticking around that community for even a short period of time.

Given that the series was just announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the unfortunate truth is that we are probably going to be waiting for a good while longer to see more in the way of legitimate news. How long are we talking here? Well, consider the fact that for now, Resurrection is going to start production in January. No further details are out there but given that the plan is for it to premiere next summer, things are going to move in a fairly rapid fashion.

It may sound strange, but we are honestly very much curious to learn what the primary setting is going to be for the new series. That’s especially true when you consider all of the possibilities that are at the show’s disposal! Would Dexter ever return to Miami? That seems risky, but does he care? The reality here is that someone could figure out where he is no matter what, so there could almost always be a certain element of risk.

