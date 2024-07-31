Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Who else could return?

At this point, it should be clear that we are in the super-early days of Dexter: Resurrection and with that, we’re learning on the fly about various odds and end associated with the show.

With all of this in mind, why not discuss a little bit the possibility of some other cast members from the past turning up alongside Michael C. Hall? He is the only person confirmed to be coming back and based on the title of the show alone, it does feel fair to assume that Dexter Morgan somehow survived the end of New Blood — despite the producers even claiming after the fact that he was dead.

For now, it feels like the most obvious question for the new series would be the return of Jennifer Carpenter as Deb — even if she is 100% dead and not coming back, Dexter saw his sister throughout New Blood as a spirit within his consciousness. She effectively replaced Harry, who occupied the role once upon a time, and it feels possible she will continue to be there. A lot of that may depend on Carpenter’s schedule and interest — she is currently working on 1923 season 2, but that gig may be over before Dexter: Resurrection kicks off.

What about Jack Alcott? The actor played Harrison on New Blood, and it does feel like there’s a chance we see him again. Yet, he skipped town at the end of that show and it certainly feels like he believes his father is gone. Once upon a time, it felt like there was going to be a sequel to New Blood based on him. However, no info was released at Comic-Con about it. His return feels like a toss-up.

In theory, we tend to believe that the biggest questions will be around some of Dexter’s old Miami Metro colleagues, and we do think they could turn up eventually. However, Hall told Variety that this may not be a limited series and could last for many years; with that, there may not be a sense of urgency when it comes to bringing anyone back.

