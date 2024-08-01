Claim to Fame season 3: Naomi is Molly Ringwald’s cousin!

Tonight’s Claim to Fame season 3 episode had drama aplenty from start to finish. Of course, it also had a big reveal with Naomi!

For most of the episode, it absolutely felt like Adam was going to be the Guesser, and also that he was relatively clueless about it. After all, he spent a lot of time oscillating between Randy and Michael Jackson Dedrick … so, what happened? He ended up having a last-minute conversation with Hud, and ended up choosing to guess Naomi instead!

Based on everything that we’d seen throughout this episode, it was made pretty abundantly clear that Naomi is related to the iconic Molly Ringwald. However, the moment she was called up for the Guess-Off, she astutely felt like there was no chance that Adam was able to figure anything out on his own. This is why the dude actually wrote it down on his wrist! He had no idea who she even was until the conversation with Hud, which makes all of this even more awkward. Basically, we saw Naomi eliminated because of someone other than the Guesser.

Why did Hud do this? Well, it’s because he felt threatened by her! He realized that the longer she stayed, the more that she could have revealed the truth about him. He made a strategic play and in the end, that’s the name of the game with a show like this. It is eat or be eaten, and Hud struck when the iron was hot. The tricky thing for Hud at this point is that Adam called it out publicly that he is who helped him, and that exposes more of who he is as a strategic player.

Of course, the funniest thing about this episode is that somehow, Dedrick is still around despite it being pretty glaringly obvious as to who he really is.

