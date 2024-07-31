Claim to Fame season 3 episode 5 spoilers: After another shock

Next week on Claim to Fame season 3 episode 5, you will see the competition enter yet another gear — not that this is a surprise. This season has certainly proven itself to be among the most competitive yet, with a number of unexpected eliminations all across the board.

So is this going to continue? Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: Moving forward, absolutely there will be drama! Everyone is fighting to win, which means that we’ve basically arrived at a point where everyone is trying to throw each other off the scene. That’s not going to be easy — that is something that we know for sure.

Below, you can see the full Claim to Fame season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some other news all about what else to expect:

After a shocking elimination, tensions are high in the house. This week’s challenge tests the senses as competitors smell, touch, taste and hear clues. The winning pair shares a wine clue, but with no immunity, the Guess Off is the most dramatic yet.

Who are we rooting for at the moment?

Honestly, this is something that is a hard question to answer! Really, it just comes down to who is actually the most competitive. Sure, you can come on a show like this and make a lot of great friends … but is this really the most compelling television a lot of the time? The simple answer to that is “not so much.” Instead, we will always prefer the players who are fighting tooth and nail to throw people off the scent. This is actually what we really liked about Miguel, even though he did make about a thousand other mistakes along the way with his game. You still have to be able to not present yourself as a threat!

What do you most want to see moving into Claim to Fame season 3 episode 5 on ABC next week?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

