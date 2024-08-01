Ghosts season 4 spoilers: A love story for Sasappis ahead?

Are you ready to see a little more romance moving into Ghosts season 4? Well, let’s just say that Sasappis may have another chance at it! This is someone who has had some romantic arcs in the past, but are some things going to be different here? Let’s just say that the answer here is a clear “yes.”

With that being said, though, a lot of the finer details are still unclear for now. Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Joe Port noted that “we have a crazy way for Sas to meet someone this season.” What does that mean? Well, this is one of the things that the show does best — find a way to be creative, and play around with the rules a little bit!

To go along with this quote, Román Zaragoza also said the following to the aforementioned publication that he is excited to dive into this story a little bit more:

“I just think Sasappis is really excited to fall in love … I think he’s got the taste of it. I think he wants to just dive more into what that could be for him. And I think he’s got a lot of support from all the other ghosts about how to handle situations now. So it’s cool to see that vulnerable side of him.

Of course, we’re mostly just excited to see more of who this character could be and what more they will bring to the show. After all, one of the fun things about this series is the potential that you almost constantly have is 1) new ways for ghosts to exist and 2) really fun actors to play the part. The potential here, at least on the surface, feels like it is certainly through the roof … and we will find out more this fall.

