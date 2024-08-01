The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Opening old wounds?

It probably is a foregone conclusion, but season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is absolutely going to bring about emotional stuff. How can it not, all things considered? You have a potential reunion between Daryl and Carol coming, and that could be center stage for a lot of the other stuff that is revolving around it.

Of course, seeing Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters back around each other will not be the only part of the past that matters in season 2; there could be a few surprises, including some storylines or emotional rifts being brought back to the surface.

According to a new report from TVLine, there could be some “issues” from the past, ones that were supposedly resolved, that could resurface in some shape or form in this season. Is this tied to Daryl and Carol’s past, or some other storyline that involved one of them once upon a time? At this point, we would file this under “mysteries to watch out for.”

Of course, there is only going to be so much time that viewers can really spend thinking about the past while they also consider more and more of what’s happening in the present. Genet is still a threat, Laurent could still be a target, and Daryl has a lot on his hands. He also won’t presumably know much of anything about what Carol is up to until the reunion happens, which could make the ultimate moment every bit as heartfelt as it is shocking.

Now, just note that we still have a ways to go until season 2 premieres in late September. Hopefully, more details will be surfacing in due time.

